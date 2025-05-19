Ohio Preps High School Football Talk

Find out what some of the top players in the state are saying about football now!
OhioPreps SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!
------------------
What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?
RECENT Top Returning Defensive Players in 2025
Top Players by Position in 2026
Top Returning Defensive Players in 2025
Miami Valley Conference Scarlet
Top Returning Offensive Players in 2025
Miami Valley Conference Scarlet
Top Players by Position in 2028
Top 10 LB Candidates in 2026
Top Players by Position in 2027
Top 10 OL/DL Candidates in 2026
Top 10 WR/TE Candidates in 2026
Top 10 RB Candidates in 2026
Top 10 QB Candidates in 2026
Top 10 Overall Candidates in 2026
Top Players by Position in 2025
2024 Conference Previews
Top Players by Position in 2026
Top Returning Defensive Players in 2024
Miami Valley Conference Scarlet
Southwestern Buckeye Southwestern
Top Returning Offensive Players in 2024
Miami Valley Conference Scarlet
Southwestern Buckeye Southwestern