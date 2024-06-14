Ohio Preps highlights the top returning high school football players in this conference now!

What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?

Recent Top Returning Offensive Players in 2024

Miami Valley Conference - 6/10

Miami Valley Conference Gray - 6/11

Miami Valley Conference Scarlet - 6/12

Mid-Ohio - 6/13

Mid-State Buckeye - 6/14

Mid-State Cardinal - 6/15

Midwest - 6/16

Top Players by Position in 2025

Quarterbacks

Running Backs

Fullbacks

Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

Kickers

Punters

Offensive Centers

Offensive Guards

Offensive Linemen

Offensive Tackles - 6/10

Defensive Ends - 6/11

Defensive Linemen - 6/12

Defensive Tackles - 6/13

Inside Linebackers - 6/14

Linebackers - 6/15

Middle Linebackers - 6/16

Top Returning Defensive Players in 2024

Ohio Capital Buckeye

Ohio Capital Capital

Ohio Capital Cardinal

Ohio Capital Central

Ohio Capital Ohio

Ohio Cardinal

Ohio Heritage

Sandusky Bay Bay

Sandusky Bay Lake

Sandusky Bay River

Scioto Valley

Senate

South West Ohio

Miami Valley

Lake Erie

Licking County Buckeye

Licking County Cardinal

Lorain County

Mahoning Valley Grey

Mahoning Valley Scarlet

Metro

Southern Buckeye National

Southern Ohio I

Southern Ohio II

Southwest Ohio

Southwestern

Southwestern Buckeye Buckeye

Southwestern Buckeye American

Southwestern Buckeye Southwestern

Steel Valley

Suburban American

Suburban National

Three Rivers

Toledo Area

Toledo City

Greater Cleveland

Greater Miami

Greater Western Ohio

Green Meadows

Inter-Valley North

Inter-Valley South

Knox Morrow

Federal

Firelands

Frontier

Great Lakes East

Great Lakes West

Greater Catholic North

Greater Catholic South

Akron City

All-American

Blanchard Valley

Buckeye 8 North

Buckeye 8 South

Central Buckeye

Central Buckeye Kenton Trail

Central Buckeye Mad River

Central Catholic

Chagrin Valley Chagrin

Chagrin Valley Lake

Chagrin Valley Metro

Chagrin Valley Valley

Cincinnati Hills

Tri-Valley Hocking

Tri-Valley Ohio

Twin State

Wayne County

Western Buckeye

Western Ohio

Western Reserve

Top Returning Offensive Players in 2024

Ohio Capital Buckeye

Ohio Capital Capital

Ohio Capital Cardinal

Ohio Capital Central

Ohio Capital Ohio

Ohio Cardinal

Ohio Heritage

Sandusky Bay Bay

Sandusky Bay Lake

Sandusky Bay River

Scioto Valley

Senate

South West Ohio

Miami Valley

Lake Erie

Licking County Buckeye

Licking County Cardinal

Lorain County

Mahoning Valley Grey

Mahoning Valley Scarlet

Metro

Southern Buckeye National

Southern Ohio I

Southern Ohio II

Southwest Ohio

Southwestern

Southwestern Buckeye Buckeye

Southwestern Buckeye American

Southwestern Buckeye Southwestern

Steel Valley

Suburban American

Suburban National

Three Rivers

Toledo Area

Toledo City

Greater Cleveland

Greater Miami

Greater Western Ohio

Green Meadows

Inter-Valley North

Inter-Valley South

Knox Morrow

Federal

Firelands

Frontier

Great Lakes East

Great Lakes West

Greater Catholic North

Greater Catholic South

Cincinnati Metro Large

Cincinnati Metro Small

Columbus City North

Columbus City South

Crown

Eastern Cincinnati

Eastern Ohio

Akron City

All-American

Blanchard Valley

Buckeye 8 North

Buckeye 8 South

Central Buckeye

Central Buckeye Kenton Trail

Central Buckeye Mad River

Central Catholic

Chagrin Valley Chagrin

Chagrin Valley Lake

Chagrin Valley Metro

Chagrin Valley Valley

Cincinnati Hills

Cincinnati Metro Large

Cincinnati Metro Small

Columbus City North

Columbus City South

Crown

Eastern Cincinnati

Eastern Ohio

Tri-Valley Hocking

Tri-Valley Ohio

Twin State

Wayne County

Western Buckeye

Western Ohio

Western Reserve

Top Players by Position in 2027

Quarterbacks

Running Backs

Fullbacks

Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

Kickers

Punters

Offensive Centers

Offensive Guards

Offensive Linemen

Offensive Tackles

Defensive Ends

Defensive Linemen

Defensive Tackles

Inside Linebackers

Linebackers

Middle Linebackers

Outside Linebackers

Free Safeties

Safeties

Strong Safeties

Defensive Backs

Defensive Athletes

Offensive Athletes

Athletes

Database

Top Players by Position in 2026

Quarterbacks

Running Backs

Fullbacks

Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

Kickers

Punters

Offensive Centers

Offensive Guards

Offensive Linemen

Offensive Tackles

Defensive Ends

Defensive Linemen

Defensive Tackles

Inside Linebackers

Linebackers

Middle Linebackers

Outside Linebackers

Free Safeties

Safeties

Strong Safeties

Defensive Backs

Defensive Athletes

Offensive Athletes

Athletes

Database