Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Jun 24, 2025
Ohio Football: Top Running Backs in 2027
Lucas Feddersen  •  OhioPreps
Editor
Twitter
@OhioPrepsRivals
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In