PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry01TkM4WEY0SzE3JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTVOQzhYRjRLMTcnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy01TkM4WEY0SzE3Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Ohio Football: Top Athletes in 2025

Lucas Feddersen • OhioPreps
Editor
@OhioPrepsRivals

Ohio Preps has updated our list of the top football players in the Class of 2025. Find out who is included now!

OhioPreps SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!

------------------

What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?

Top Players by Position in 2026

Quarterbacks - 10/4

Running Backs - 10/5

Top Players by Position in 2025

Quarterbacks

Running Backs

Fullbacks

Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

Kickers

Punters

Offensive Centers

Offensive Guards

Offensive Linemen

Offensive Tackles

Defensive Ends

Defensive Linemen

Defensive Tackles

Inside Linebackers

Linebackers

Middle Linebackers

Outside Linebackers

Free Safeties

Safeties

Strong Safeties

Defensive Backs

Defensive Athletes - 9/30

Offensive Athletes - 10/1

Athletes - 10/2

Database - 10/3

Top Players by Position in 2027

Quarterbacks

Running Backs

Fullbacks

Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

Kickers

Punters

Offensive Centers

Offensive Guards

Offensive Linemen

Offensive Tackles

Defensive Ends

Defensive Linemen

Defensive Tackles

Inside Linebackers

Linebackers

Middle Linebackers

Outside Linebackers

Free Safeties

Safeties

Strong Safeties

Defensive Backs

Defensive Athletes

Offensive Athletes

Athletes

Database

2024 Conference Previews

Akron City

All-American

Blanchard Valley

Buckeye 8 North

Buckeye 8 South

Central Buckeye

Central Buckeye Kenton Trail

Central Buckeye Mad River

Central Catholic

Chagrin Valley Chagrin

Chagrin Valley Lake

Chagrin Valley Metro

Chagrin Valley Valley

Cincinnati Hills

Cincinnati Metro Large

Cincinnati Metro Small

Columbus City North

Columbus City South

Crown

Eastern Cincinnati

Eastern Ohio

Federal

Firelands

Frontier

Great Lakes East

Great Lakes West

Greater Catholic North

Greater Catholic South

Greater Cleveland

Greater Miami

Greater Western Ohio

Green Meadows

Inter-Valley North

Inter-Valley South

Knox Morrow

Tri-Valley Hocking

Tri-Valley Ohio

Twin State

Wayne County

Western Buckeye

Western Ohio

Western Reserve

Lake Erie

Licking County Buckeye

Licking County Cardinal

Lorain County

Mahoning Valley Grey

Mahoning Valley Scarlet

Metro

Top Players by Position in 2026

Quarterbacks

Running Backs

Fullbacks

Wide Receivers

Tight Ends

Kickers

Punters

Offensive Centers

Offensive Guards

Offensive Linemen

Offensive Tackles

Defensive Ends

Defensive Linemen

Defensive Tackles

Inside Linebackers

Linebackers

Middle Linebackers

Outside Linebackers

Free Safeties

Safeties

Strong Safeties

Defensive Backs

Defensive Athletes

Offensive Athletes

Athletes

Database

Top Returning Defensive Players in 2024

Muskingum Valley Small

Northeast 8

Northeastern

Northern Lakes Other

Northern 10

Northern Buckeye

Northern Lakes Buckeye

Muskingum Valley Big

Miami Valley Conference Gray

Miami Valley Conference Scarlet

Mid-Ohio

Mid-State Buckeye

Mid-State Cardinal

Midwest

Ohio Capital Buckeye

Ohio Capital Capital

Ohio Capital Cardinal

Ohio Capital Central

Ohio Capital Ohio

Ohio Cardinal

Ohio Heritage

Sandusky Bay Bay

Sandusky Bay Lake

Sandusky Bay River

Scioto Valley

Senate

South West Ohio

Miami Valley

Lake Erie

Licking County Buckeye

Licking County Cardinal

Lorain County

Mahoning Valley Grey

Mahoning Valley Scarlet

Metro

Southern Buckeye National

Southern Ohio I

Southern Ohio II

Southwest Ohio

Southwestern

Southwestern Buckeye Buckeye

Southwestern Buckeye American

Southwestern Buckeye Southwestern

Steel Valley

Suburban American

Suburban National

Three Rivers

Toledo Area

Toledo City

Greater Cleveland

Greater Miami

Greater Western Ohio

Green Meadows

Inter-Valley North

Inter-Valley South

Knox Morrow

Federal

Firelands

Frontier

Great Lakes East

Great Lakes West

Greater Catholic North

Greater Catholic South

Akron City

All-American

Blanchard Valley

Buckeye 8 North

Buckeye 8 South

Central Buckeye

Central Buckeye Kenton Trail

Central Buckeye Mad River

Central Catholic

Chagrin Valley Chagrin

Chagrin Valley Lake

Chagrin Valley Metro

Chagrin Valley Valley

Cincinnati Hills

Tri-Valley Hocking

Tri-Valley Ohio

Twin State

Wayne County

Western Buckeye

Western Ohio

Western Reserve

Top Returning Offensive Players in 2024

Muskingum Valley Small

Northeast 8

Northeastern

Northern Lakes Other

Northern 10

Northern Buckeye

Northern Lakes Buckeye

Muskingum Valley Big

Miami Valley Conference Gray

Miami Valley Conference Scarlet

Mid-Ohio

Mid-State Buckeye

Mid-State Cardinal

Midwest

Ohio Capital Buckeye

Ohio Capital Capital

Ohio Capital Cardinal

Ohio Capital Central

Ohio Capital Ohio

Ohio Cardinal

Ohio Heritage

Sandusky Bay Bay

Sandusky Bay Lake

Sandusky Bay River

Scioto Valley

Senate

South West Ohio

Miami Valley

Lake Erie

Licking County Buckeye

Licking County Cardinal

Lorain County

Mahoning Valley Grey

Mahoning Valley Scarlet

Metro

Southern Buckeye National

Southern Ohio I

Southern Ohio II

Southwest Ohio

Southwestern

Southwestern Buckeye Buckeye

Southwestern Buckeye American

Southwestern Buckeye Southwestern

Steel Valley

Suburban American

Suburban National

Three Rivers

Toledo Area

Toledo City

Greater Cleveland

Greater Miami

Greater Western Ohio

Green Meadows

Inter-Valley North

Inter-Valley South

Knox Morrow

Federal

Firelands

Frontier

Great Lakes East

Great Lakes West

Greater Catholic North

Greater Catholic South

Cincinnati Metro Large

Cincinnati Metro Small

Columbus City North

Columbus City South

Crown

Eastern Cincinnati

Eastern Ohio

Akron City

All-American

Blanchard Valley

Buckeye 8 North

Buckeye 8 South

Central Buckeye

Central Buckeye Kenton Trail

Central Buckeye Mad River

Central Catholic

Chagrin Valley Chagrin

Chagrin Valley Lake

Chagrin Valley Metro

Chagrin Valley Valley

Cincinnati Hills

Cincinnati Metro Large

Cincinnati Metro Small

Columbus City North

Columbus City South

Crown

Eastern Cincinnati

Eastern Ohio

Tri-Valley Hocking

Tri-Valley Ohio

Twin State

Wayne County

Western Buckeye

Western Ohio

Western Reserve

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MTk2NzUiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL29oaW9wcmVwcy5yaXZhbHMu Y29tL25ld3Mvb2hpby1mb290YmFsbC10b3AtYXRobGV0ZXMtaW4tMjAyNSIs CiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywK ICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAg fSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVh dGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50 c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAg Ly8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28g d2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAi aHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJl bnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+ Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJk cmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJG JTJGb2hpb3ByZXBzLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGb2hpby1mb290YmFs bC10b3AtYXRobGV0ZXMtaW4tMjAyNSZjNT0yMDIyNzE5Njc1JmN2PTIuMCZj aj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2Nv cmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==