Advertisement

in other news

Ohio Boys' Track State Favorites - D1, 200 Meters

Ohio Boys' Track State Favorites - D1, 200 Meters

Ohio Preps breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Ohio Preps Recruiting Insider

Ohio Preps Recruiting Insider

This week's recruiting updates: Cameron Hunter, Zae Davenport, Grant Lefeld, Christian Bennett II, and Louie Castellarin

 • Lucas Feddersen
Ohio Baseball: Top Pitchers in 2026

Ohio Baseball: Top Pitchers in 2026

Ohio Preps has updated our list of the elite baseball players in the Class of 2026. Find out who made the cut!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Ohio Girls' Track State Favorites - D3, 100 Meters

Ohio Girls' Track State Favorites - D3, 100 Meters

Ohio Preps breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Q&A with Hudson wide receiver Louie Castellarin

Q&A with Hudson wide receiver Louie Castellarin

Ohio Preps caught up with Hudson wide receiver Louie Castellarin in this article now!

Premium content
 • Lucas Feddersen

in other news

Ohio Boys' Track State Favorites - D1, 200 Meters

Ohio Boys' Track State Favorites - D1, 200 Meters

Ohio Preps breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Ohio Preps Recruiting Insider

Ohio Preps Recruiting Insider

This week's recruiting updates: Cameron Hunter, Zae Davenport, Grant Lefeld, Christian Bennett II, and Louie Castellarin

 • Lucas Feddersen
Ohio Baseball: Top Pitchers in 2026

Ohio Baseball: Top Pitchers in 2026

Ohio Preps has updated our list of the elite baseball players in the Class of 2026. Find out who made the cut!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Published Sep 4, 2024
Ohio Baseball: Top Catchers in 2027
Default Avatar
Lucas Feddersen  •  OhioPreps
Editor
Twitter
@OhioPrepsRivals

Ohio Preps has updated our list of the elite baseball players in the Class of 2027. Find out who made the cut!

OhioPreps SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!

------------------

What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?

Top Players by Position in 2027

Right Handed Pitchers - 9/2

Left Handed Pitchers - 9/3

Catchers - 9/4

First Basemen - 9/5

Second Basemen - 9/6

Third Basemen - 9/7

Shortstops - 9/8

Top Players by Position in 2026

Right Handed Pitchers

Left Handed Pitchers

Catchers

First Basemen

Second Basemen

Third Basemen

Shortstops

Infielders

Outfielders

Center Fielders

Left Fielders

Right Fielders

Pitchers

Utility Players - 9/2

Database - 9/3

Top Players by Position in 2025

Right Handed Pitchers

Left Handed Pitchers

Catchers

First Basemen

Second Basemen

Third Basemen

Shortstops

Infielders

Outfielders

Center Fielders

Left Fielders

Right Fielders

Pitchers

Utility Players

Database