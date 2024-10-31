Advertisement

in other news

Ohio Track State Favorites - D2, High Jump Girls

Ohio Track State Favorites - D2, High Jump Girls

Ohio Preps breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Ohio Football: Top Offensive Athletes in 2026

Ohio Football: Top Offensive Athletes in 2026

Ohio Preps has updated our list of the top football players in the Class of 2026. Find out who is included now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Ohio Track State Favorites - D1, High Jump Girls

Ohio Track State Favorites - D1, High Jump Girls

Ohio Preps breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Ohio Preps Recruiting Insider

Ohio Preps Recruiting Insider

This week's recruiting updates: Brendan Hearns, Luke Brand, Isaac Patterson, Kamden Wright, and Kene Obi.

 • Lucas Feddersen
Ohio Football: Top Defensive Athletes in 2026

Ohio Football: Top Defensive Athletes in 2026

Ohio Preps has updated our list of the top football players in the Class of 2026. Find out who is included now!

 • Lucas Feddersen

in other news

Ohio Track State Favorites - D2, High Jump Girls

Ohio Track State Favorites - D2, High Jump Girls

Ohio Preps breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Ohio Football: Top Offensive Athletes in 2026

Ohio Football: Top Offensive Athletes in 2026

Ohio Preps has updated our list of the top football players in the Class of 2026. Find out who is included now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Ohio Track State Favorites - D1, High Jump Girls

Ohio Track State Favorites - D1, High Jump Girls

Ohio Preps breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Published Oct 31, 2024
Ohio Track State Favorites - D2, Long Jump Boys
Lucas Feddersen  •  OhioPreps
Editor
Twitter
@OhioPrepsRivals

Ohio Preps breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!

OhioPreps SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!

------------------

What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?

2025 State Track Favorites

D1 Boys Long Jump - 10/30

D2 Boys Long Jump - 10/31

D3 Boys Long Jump - 11/1

D1 Girls Long Jump - 11/2

D2 Girls Long Jump - 11/3

D1 Girls Discus

D2 Girls Discus

D3 Girls Discus

D1 Boys High Jump

D2 Boys High Jump

D3 Boys High Jump

D1 Girls High Jump

D2 Girls High Jump - 10/28

D3 Girls High Jump - 10/29

D1 Boys Discus

D2 Boys Discus

D3 Boys Discus

D3 Boys 110 Meter Hurdles

D1 Girls 100 Meter Hurdles

D2 Girls 100 Meter Hurdles

D3 Girls 100 Meter Hurdles

D1 Boys 300 Meter Hurdles

D2 Boys 300 Meter Hurdles

D3 Boys 300 Meter Hurdles

D1 Girls 300 Meter Hurdles

D2 Girls 300 Meter Hurdles

D3 Girls 300 Meter Hurdles

D1 Boys 3,200 Meters

D2 Boys 3,200 Meters

D3 Boys 3,200 Meters

D1 Girls 3,200 Meters

D2 Girls 3,200 Meters

D3 Girls 3,200 Meters

D1 Boys 110 Meter Hurdles

D2 Boys 110 Meter Hurdles

D2 Boys 1,600 Meters

D3 Boys 1,600 Meters

D1 Girls 1,600 Meters

D2 Girls 1,600 Meters

D3 Girls 1,600 Meters

D1 Boys 800 Meters

D2 Boys 800 Meters

D3 Boys 800 Meters

D1 Girls 800 Meters

D2 Girls 800 Meters

D3 Girls 800 Meters

D1 Boys 1,600 Meters

D1 Girls 400 Meters

D2 Girls 400 Meters

D3 Girls 400 Meters

D3 Boys 400 Meters

D2 Boys 200 Meters

D3 Boys 200 Meters

D1 Girls 200 Meters

D2 Girls 200 Meters

D3 Girls 200 Meters

D1 Boys 400 Meters

D2 Boys 400 Meters

D1 Boys 100 Meters

D2 Boys 100 Meters

D3 Boys 100 Meters

D1 Girls 100 Meters

D2 Girls 100 Meters

D3 Girls 100 Meters

D1 Boys 200 Meters

Top Boys Athletes by Event in 2026

100 Meters

200 Meters

400 Meters

800 Meters

1,600 Meters

3,200 Meters

110 Meter Hurdlers

300 Meter Hurdlers

Discus

High Jump

Long Jump

Pole Vault

Shot Put

Database

Top Boys Athletes by Event in 2025

100 Meters

200 Meters

400 Meters

800 Meters

1,600 Meters

3,200 Meters

110 Meter Hurdlers

300 Meter Hurdlers

Discus

High Jump

Long Jump

Pole Vault

Shot Put

Database

Top Girls Athletes by Event in 2024

100 Meters

200 Meters

400 Meters

800 Meters

1,600 Meters

3,200 Meters

100 Meter Hurdlers

300 Meter Hurdlers

Discus

High Jump

Long Jump

Pole Vault

Shot Put

Database

Top Boys Athletes by Event in 2024

100 Meters

200 Meters

400 Meters

800 Meters

1,600 Meters

3,200 Meters

110 Meter Hurdlers

300 Meter Hurdlers

Discus

High Jump

Long Jump

Pole Vault

Shot Put

Database

Top Girls Athletes by Event in 2025

100 Meters

200 Meters

400 Meters

800 Meters

1,600 Meters

3,200 Meters

100 Meter Hurdlers

300 Meter Hurdlers

Discus

High Jump

Long Jump

Pole Vault

Shot Put

Database

Top Boys Athletes by Event in 2026

100 Meters

200 Meters

400 Meters

800 Meters

1,600 Meters

3,200 Meters

110 Meter Hurdlers

300 Meter Hurdlers

Discus

High Jump

Long Jump

Pole Vault

Shot Put

Database

basketball
Rivals150 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Rank
Prospect
Commit Status