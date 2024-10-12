Advertisement

in other news

Q&A with Mason safety Javion Hendrix

Q&A with Mason safety Javion Hendrix

Ohio Preps caught up with Mason safety Javion Hendrix in this article now!

Premium content
 • Lucas Feddersen
Ohio Football: Top Tight Ends in 2026

Ohio Football: Top Tight Ends in 2026

Ohio Preps has updated our list of the top football players in the Class of 2026. Find out who is included now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Ohio Girls' Track State Favorites - D1, 100 Meter Hurdles

Ohio Girls' Track State Favorites - D1, 100 Meter Hurdles

Ohio Preps breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Q&A with Olmsted Falls right guard Nathan Scheffler

Q&A with Olmsted Falls right guard Nathan Scheffler

Ohio Preps caught up with Olmsted Falls right guard Nathan Scheffler in this article now!

Premium content
 • Lucas Feddersen
Ohio Football: Top Wide Receivers in 2026

Ohio Football: Top Wide Receivers in 2026

Ohio Preps has updated our list of the top football players in the Class of 2026. Find out who is included now!

 • Lucas Feddersen

in other news

Q&A with Mason safety Javion Hendrix

Q&A with Mason safety Javion Hendrix

Ohio Preps caught up with Mason safety Javion Hendrix in this article now!

Premium content
 • Lucas Feddersen
Ohio Football: Top Tight Ends in 2026

Ohio Football: Top Tight Ends in 2026

Ohio Preps has updated our list of the top football players in the Class of 2026. Find out who is included now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Ohio Girls' Track State Favorites - D1, 100 Meter Hurdles

Ohio Girls' Track State Favorites - D1, 100 Meter Hurdles

Ohio Preps breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Published Oct 12, 2024
Ohio Boys' Track State Favorites - D1, 300 Meter Hurdles
Default Avatar
Lucas Feddersen  •  OhioPreps
Editor
Twitter
@OhioPrepsRivals

Ohio Preps breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!

OhioPreps SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!

------------------

What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?

2025 State Track Favorites

D3 Boys' 110 Meter Hurdles - 10/7

D1 Girls' 100 Meter Hurdles - 10/8

D2 Girls' 100 Meter Hurdles - 10/9

D3 Girls' 100 Meter Hurdles - 10/10

D1 Boys' 300 Meter Hurdles - 10/12

D2 Boys' 300 Meter Hurdles - 10/13

D1 Boys' 3,200 Meters

D2 Boys' 3,200 Meters

D3 Boys' 3,200 Meters

D1 Girls' 3,200 Meters

D2 Girls' 3,200 Meters

D3 Girls' 3,200 Meters

D1 Boys' 110 Meter Hurdles

D2 Boys' 110 Meter Hurdles

D2 Boys' 1,600 Meters

D3 Boys' 1,600 Meters

D1 Girls' 1,600 Meters

D2 Girls' 1,600 Meters

D3 Girls' 1,600 Meters

D1 Boys' 800 Meters

D2 Boys' 800 Meters

D3 Boys' 800 Meters

D1 Girls' 800 Meters

D2 Girls' 800 Meters

D3 Girls' 800 Meters

D1 Boys' 1,600 Meters

D1 Girls' 400 Meters

D2 Girls' 400 Meters

D3 Girls' 400 Meters

D3 Boys' 400 Meters

D2 Boys' 200 Meters

D3 Boys' 200 Meters

D1 Girls' 200 Meters

D2 Girls' 200 Meters

D3 Girls' 200 Meters

D1 Boys' 400 Meters

D2 Boys' 400 Meters

D1 Boys' 100 Meters

D2 Boys' 100 Meters

D3 Boys' 100 Meters

D1 Girls' 100 Meters

D2 Girls' 100 Meters

D3 Girls' 100 Meters

D1 Boys' 200 Meters

Top Boys' Athletes by Event in 2026

100 Meters

200 Meters

400 Meters

800 Meters

1,600 Meters

3,200 Meters

110 Meter Hurdlers

300 Meter Hurdlers

Discus

High Jump

Long Jump

Pole Vault

Shot Put

Database

Top Boys' Athletes by Event in 2025

100 Meters

200 Meters

400 Meters

800 Meters

1,600 Meters

3,200 Meters

110 Meter Hurdlers

300 Meter Hurdlers

Discus

High Jump

Long Jump

Pole Vault

Shot Put

Database

Top Girls' Athletes by Event in 2024

100 Meters

200 Meters

400 Meters

800 Meters

1,600 Meters

3,200 Meters

100 Meter Hurdlers

300 Meter Hurdlers

Discus

High Jump

Long Jump

Pole Vault

Shot Put

Database

Top Boys' Athletes by Event in 2024

100 Meters

200 Meters

400 Meters

800 Meters

1,600 Meters

3,200 Meters

110 Meter Hurdlers

300 Meter Hurdlers

Discus

High Jump

Long Jump

Pole Vault

Shot Put

Database

Top Girls' Athletes by Event in 2025

100 Meters

200 Meters

400 Meters

800 Meters

1,600 Meters

3,200 Meters

100 Meter Hurdlers

300 Meter Hurdlers

Discus

High Jump

Long Jump

Pole Vault

Shot Put

Database

Top Boys' Athletes by Event in 2026

100 Meters

200 Meters

400 Meters

800 Meters

1,600 Meters

3,200 Meters

110 Meter Hurdlers

300 Meter Hurdlers

Discus

High Jump

Long Jump

Pole Vault

Shot Put

Database