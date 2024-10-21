Ohio Track State Favorites - D1, Discus Girls

in other news
Ohio Basketball: Top Power Forwards in 2025
Ohio Preps has updated our list of the top basketball players in the Class of 2025. Find out who made the cut!
Ohio Boys' Track State Favorites - D1, Discus
Ohio Preps breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!
Ohio Football: Top Defensive Tackles in 2026
Ohio Preps has updated our list of the top football players in the Class of 2026. Find out who is included now!
Ohio Basketball: Top Wing Forwards in 2025
Ohio Preps has updated our list of the top basketball players in the Class of 2025. Find out who made the cut!
Ohio Girls' Track State Favorites - D3, 300 Meter Hurdles
Ohio Preps breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!
in other news
Ohio Basketball: Top Power Forwards in 2025
Ohio Preps has updated our list of the top basketball players in the Class of 2025. Find out who made the cut!
Ohio Boys' Track State Favorites - D1, Discus
Ohio Preps breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!
Ohio Football: Top Defensive Tackles in 2026
Ohio Preps has updated our list of the top football players in the Class of 2026. Find out who is included now!
Ohio Preps breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!
OhioPreps SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!
------------------
What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?
2025 State Track Favorites
Top Boys Athletes by Event in 2026
Top Boys Athletes by Event in 2025
Top Girls Athletes by Event in 2024
Top Boys Athletes by Event in 2024
Top Girls Athletes by Event in 2025
Top Boys Athletes by Event in 2026