Ohio Football: Top Returning Players - Toledo City
Ohio Preps highlights the top returning high school football players in this conference now!
OhioPreps SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!
------------------
What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?
Top Players by Position in 2023
Quarterbacks - 7/20
Running Backs - 7/21
Fullbacks - 7/22
Wide Receivers - 7/23
Tight Ends - 7/24
Top Returning Players by Conference
Toledo Area - 7/18
Toledo City - 7/19
Tri-Valley Hocking - 7/20
Tri-Valley Ohio - 7/21
Wayne County - 7/22
Western Buckeye - 7/23
Western Ohio - 7/24
Top Returning Defensive Players by Conference
Miami Valley Conference Scarlet
Top Players by Position in 2025
Top Returning Offensive Players by Conference
Miami Valley Conference Scarlet
Top Players by Position in 2024