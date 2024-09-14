Advertisement

in other news

Q&A with Berea quarterback Daniel Bowser

Q&A with Berea quarterback Daniel Bowser

Ohio Preps caught up with Berea quarterback Daniel Bowser in this article now!

Premium content
 • Lucas Feddersen
Ohio Girls' Track State Favorites - D2, 400 Meters

Ohio Girls' Track State Favorites - D2, 400 Meters

Ohio Preps breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Ohio Football: Top Running Backs in 2025

Ohio Football: Top Running Backs in 2025

Ohio Preps has updated our list of the top football players in the Class of 2025. Find out who is included now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Q&A with Archbishop Moeller defensive lineman Thomas Gerke

Q&A with Archbishop Moeller defensive lineman Thomas Gerke

Ohio Preps caught up with Archbishop Moeller defensive lineman Thomas Gerke in this article now!

Premium content
 • Lucas Feddersen
Ohio Girls' Track State Favorites - D1, 400 Meters

Ohio Girls' Track State Favorites - D1, 400 Meters

Ohio Preps breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!

 • Lucas Feddersen

in other news

Q&A with Berea quarterback Daniel Bowser

Q&A with Berea quarterback Daniel Bowser

Ohio Preps caught up with Berea quarterback Daniel Bowser in this article now!

Premium content
 • Lucas Feddersen
Ohio Girls' Track State Favorites - D2, 400 Meters

Ohio Girls' Track State Favorites - D2, 400 Meters

Ohio Preps breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Ohio Football: Top Running Backs in 2025

Ohio Football: Top Running Backs in 2025

Ohio Preps has updated our list of the top football players in the Class of 2025. Find out who is included now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Sep 14, 2024
Q&A with Lakota West running back Braydon Johnson
Default Avatar
Lucas Feddersen  •  OhioPreps
Editor
Twitter
@OhioPrepsRivals
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In