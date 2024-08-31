Advertisement

in other news

Q&A with Lebanon cornerback Zae Davenport

Q&A with Lebanon cornerback Zae Davenport

Ohio Preps caught up with Lebanon cornerback Zae Davenport in this article now!

Premium content
 • Lucas Feddersen
Ohio Baseball: Top Outfielders in 2026

Ohio Baseball: Top Outfielders in 2026

Ohio Preps has updated our list of the elite baseball players in the Class of 2026. Find out who made the cut!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Ohio Boys' Track State Favorites - D2, 100 Meters

Ohio Boys' Track State Favorites - D2, 100 Meters

Ohio Preps breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Q&A with Mason linebacker Cameron Hunter

Q&A with Mason linebacker Cameron Hunter

Ohio Preps caught up with Mason linebacker Cameron Hunter in this article now!

Premium content
 • Lucas Feddersen
Ohio Baseball: Top Infielders in 2026

Ohio Baseball: Top Infielders in 2026

Ohio Preps has updated our list of the elite baseball players in the Class of 2026. Find out who made the cut!

 • Lucas Feddersen

in other news

Q&A with Lebanon cornerback Zae Davenport

Q&A with Lebanon cornerback Zae Davenport

Ohio Preps caught up with Lebanon cornerback Zae Davenport in this article now!

Premium content
 • Lucas Feddersen
Ohio Baseball: Top Outfielders in 2026

Ohio Baseball: Top Outfielders in 2026

Ohio Preps has updated our list of the elite baseball players in the Class of 2026. Find out who made the cut!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Ohio Boys' Track State Favorites - D2, 100 Meters

Ohio Boys' Track State Favorites - D2, 100 Meters

Ohio Preps breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Aug 31, 2024
Q&A with Hudson wide receiver Louie Castellarin
Default Avatar
Lucas Feddersen  •  OhioPreps
Editor
Twitter
@OhioPrepsRivals
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In