Q&A with Hillsboro defensive tackle JaHari Pitts

Ohio Preps caught up with Africentric athlete Caleb Anthony in this article now!
Ohio Preps has updated our list of the top football players in the Class of 2027. Find out who is included now!
Ohio Preps has updated our list of the top track athletes in the Class of 2025. Find out who made the cut!
Ohio Preps caught up with Painesville Harvey cornerback Ethen Eudell in this article now!
Ohio Preps has updated our list of the top football players in the Class of 2027. Find out who is included now!
Ohio Preps caught up with Africentric athlete Caleb Anthony in this article now!
Ohio Preps has updated our list of the top football players in the Class of 2027. Find out who is included now!
Ohio Preps has updated our list of the top track athletes in the Class of 2025. Find out who made the cut!