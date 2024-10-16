Advertisement

in other news

Ohio Boys' Track State Favorites - D2, 300 Meter Hurdles

Ohio Boys' Track State Favorites - D2, 300 Meter Hurdles

Ohio Preps breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Ohio Preps Recruiting Insider

Ohio Preps Recruiting Insider

Find out what colleges are recruiting AA now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Ohio Football: Top Offensive Guards in 2026

Ohio Football: Top Offensive Guards in 2026

Ohio Preps has updated our list of the top football players in the Class of 2026. Find out who is included now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Q&A with Olmsted Falls wide receiver Logan Connelly

Q&A with Olmsted Falls wide receiver Logan Connelly

Ohio Preps caught up with Olmsted Falls wide receiver Logan Connelly in this article now!

Premium content
 • Lucas Feddersen
Ohio Football: Top Offensive Centers in 2026

Ohio Football: Top Offensive Centers in 2026

Ohio Preps has updated our list of the top football players in the Class of 2026. Find out who is included now!

 • Lucas Feddersen

in other news

Ohio Boys' Track State Favorites - D2, 300 Meter Hurdles

Ohio Boys' Track State Favorites - D2, 300 Meter Hurdles

Ohio Preps breaks down the field for a state championship this spring on the track now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Ohio Preps Recruiting Insider

Ohio Preps Recruiting Insider

Find out what colleges are recruiting AA now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Ohio Football: Top Offensive Guards in 2026

Ohio Football: Top Offensive Guards in 2026

Ohio Preps has updated our list of the top football players in the Class of 2026. Find out who is included now!

 • Lucas Feddersen
Published Oct 16, 2024
Ohio Basketball: Top Combo Guards in 2025
Lucas Feddersen  •  OhioPreps
Editor
Twitter
@OhioPrepsRivals

Ohio Preps has updated our list of the top basketball players in the Class of 2025. Find out who made the cut!

OhioPreps SUBSCRIBERS: CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE!

------------------

What other coverage am I missing by not subscribing?

Top Boy's Players by Position in 2025

Point Guards - 10/14

Wing Guards - 10/15

Combo Guards - 10/16

Wing Forwards - 10/17

Power Forwards - 10/18

Centers - 10/19

Athletes - 10/20

Top Girl's Players by Position in 2025

Point Guards

Wing Guards

Combo Guards

Wing Forwards

Power Forwards

Centers

Athletes

Database

Top Boy's Players by Position in 2027

Point Guards

Wing Guards

Combo Guards

Wing Forwards

Power Forwards

Centers

Athletes

Database

Top Boy's Players by Position in 2026

Point Guards

Wing Guards

Combo Guards

Wing Forwards

Power Forwards

Centers

Athletes

Database

Top Boy's Players by Position in 2026

Point Guards

Wing Guards

Combo Guards

Wing Forwards

Power Forwards

Centers

Athletes

Database

basketball
Rivals150 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Rank
Prospect
Commit Status