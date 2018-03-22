COLUMBUS, Ohio - Day one of the Ohio State Boys Basketball Tournament saw the D3 and D4 State Semifinals play to completion, as the championship match-ups for both small school divisions are now set heading into Saturdays finals. Here’s a recap of the day that was, including the standout individual performers…

D3 State Semifinals

Cincinnati Deer Park 68 Cleveland Lutheran East 48: The Wildcats, playing in their first ever State Tournament, jumped out to a 16-2 lead and then led 22-8 after the first and 38-22 at the half, en route to a dominant performance and blow out win. Utilizing a full-court pressure system defensively and a run-and-gun offensive approach, Deer Park sped past a Lutheran East team that won the State Championship a year ago (albeit with a very different roster). Sophomore guard Mark Wise, one of the breakout players of this high school season, scored 13 of his 16 points in the first quarter for the Wildcat, setting the tone early with his physical drives to the rim. Deer Park was led on the night by senior sharpshooter Jalen Rose, who scored 18 points, while junior post Joseph Hocker was a force in the paint with 10 points, 18 rebounds and 2 blocks. Also in double figures for DP was junior wing Ibrahima Athie, who tallied 12 points in the win. Lutheran East’s scoring column was led by senior guard David Gulley, who totaled 14 points (including four made three-pointers), while senior wing guard Jordan Burge added 11 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists.

Columbus Africentric 54 Columbus Harvest Prep 52: The nightcap was the thriller among the day’s four games, as a tough-minded Africentric Nubians team defeated previously unbeaten Harvest Prep in an all-Columbus matchup. This one went back and forth throughout the night, with Africentric usually holding a one-possession lead down the stretch; however, Harvest Prep was able to get a look at the rim off just before the buzzer that would have won the game. Senior point guard Tre Baumgardner, a Minnesota State signee, was terrific in this one, finishing with a 22 points on 7/13 shooting to go along with 5 rebounds and 6 assists. Whether it was pull-up jumpers, driving to the rim or providing emotional leadership, Baumgardner was the man for Africentric, and undoubtedly provided the best individual performance of the day. To go along with Baumgardner, senior post Jah Bennett added 9 points and 9 rebounds, while junior wing Dorian Holloway chipped in with 13 points in the win. Harvest Prep capped a 28-1 season with a 20 point performance by sophomore point guard CJ Anthony, who also grabbed 4 rebounds and dished out 3 assists, while junior guard Soul Hines added 13 points and senior forward CJ Penha tallied 11 points and 6 rebounds.

D4 State Semifinals

Berlin Hiland 49 Cleveland Cornerstone Christian 41: The Patriots are headed to their second State Title game in the last three years, defeating a pesky Hiland team 49-41 in a game that was not decided until the final two minutes. Ohio Mr. Basketball award finalist Michael Bothwell (6-foot-3 senior guard committed to Furman) led all scorers with 22 points, on an efficient 7/10 shooting, and also added 4 rebounds in a game in which he was, as expected, the best player on the floor for all thirty-two minutes. Senior forward Kendall Saunders added 13 points and 14 rebounds in the win for CCC, as the powerful 6-foot-5 post was able to control the paint. Hiland was led by senior guards Scott Troyer and Kobe Troyer as well as junior guard Kendall Hochstetler, all three of whom scored 10 points in their final game of the season.