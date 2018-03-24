COLUMBUS, Ohio – While Thursday’s games at the Jerome Schottenstein center on the campus of Ohio State University featured some talent, Friday was the day when the top teams hit the floor, as the D1 and D2 State Semifinal games were played. As we look forward to some high level matchups in Saturday’s four State Championship games, here’s a look at how the big-school semifinals unfolded…

D1 State Semifinals

Cincinnati Moeller 51 Lorain 44: In their second straight State Semifinal the Moeller Crusaders built a double-figure lead late in the first half, and then survived a flurry of Lorain runs in the second half, as Big Moe advanced to their second State Title game in as many years. Traditionally known as a team who can control the pace, the Crusaders missed some critical second half free throws and committed multiple carless turnovers, with Lorain being able to capitalize, even tying the game (which Lorain never led) with 2:00 to go in the third quarter. Moeller had just enough defense to hold on though; as senior post Jaxson Hayes, a 6-foot-10 athletic center committed to Texas, tallied a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds, to go along with 3 blocked shots. Moeller also got double-figure production from seniors Jeremiah Davenport (Wright State) and Isaiah “Sleepy” Payton, who scored 10 and 12 points respectively, while Davenport also pulled down 9 rebounds. The surprising factor for Moeller was the play of junior guard Miles “Deuce” McBride (a verbal commitment to West Virginia), who logged his first minutes of the year for Moeller after sustaining a foot injury as the Crusaders starting quarterback in the fall; McBride finished with 2 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 steal in 13 minutes off the bench. Making their first state tournament appearance since the 1920’s, a young Titans team was led by the 17 points of junior guard Devon Grant, who is rapidly emerging as one of the premiere scorers in all of Ohio, while junior do-it-all forward Taevon Pierre-Louis filled up the stat sheet with 10 points, 13 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 blocks. Held to just 35-percent shooting on the game, the Crusaders were able to advance again, even on a night where they didn’t play particularly well offensively, as Big Moe continues to be known as one of the state of Ohio’s elite defensive units.

Solon 82 Pickerington Central 78: Fans had to wait until the 8:30 PM tipoff for the best game of the day, as Solon rebounded from a 45-35 halftime deficit to steal the game from Pickerington Central behind a sizzling second-half performance from star senior point guard Sincere Carry. After allowing Pickerington Central to use their superior size and athleticism to control the paint and play around the rim in the first half, Solon’s guards were able to make it a perimeter based game in the second half, as Solon connected on 11 three-pointers on the night. Carry was the catalyst in the second half, scoring 29 total points, along with 11 assists and 5 steals; whether it was slashing to the rim, hitting a perimeter jumper or finding a teammate with a flashy assist, Carry dominated the game in the second half, putting on a show that long-time state tournament attendees will have to place among their most memorable moments. Pickerington Central came out of the gate strong, as senior forward Adrian Nelson (Detroit Mercy) scored all 21 of his points before intermission, while also grabbing 9 rebounds, while junior combo guard Javohn Garcia got wherever he wanted with his dribble, tallying 20 points, 7 assists, 5 rebounds, 3 blocks and 2 steals in a stat-sheet stuffing performance. However, despite Nelson and Garcia controlling the start, Solon stayed in the game with timely shooting, before really catching fire in the final two periods. Along with Carry, junior point guard Mike Bekelja was also a playmaker, finishing with 17 points (3 made three’s), 6 assists, 5 rebound and 2 steals in the win, while junior guard Trent Williams and senior forward David Marbury each added 10 points. The #1 team in the final Ohio D1 AP Poll, Solon will be the slight favorite in Saturday’s D1 State Final.

D2 State Semifinals

Trotwood-Madison 88 Meadowbrook 42: The Trotwood-Madison Rams, playing in their second straight State Tournament, raced out to a double-digit lead by the end of the first quarter and never looked back, annihilating Meadowbrook in a game that featured a running clock for much of the second half. Utilizing superior strength and athleticism, Trotwood pressured Meadowbrook into playing an up-and-down game, forcing turnovers and turning them into layups or dunks on the other end. Meadowbrook simply ended up overmatched in this one, as Trotwood won the battle on the glass 37-15 and shot 61-percent on the day. Junior wing Amari Davis led the charge for Trotwood with 21 points and 4 rebounds, followed by senior wing Myles Belyeu with 18 points and 6 rebounds, sophomore guard Carl Blanton with 18 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists and junior post Justin Stephens with 12 points, 8 rebounds and 2 blocks. Senior guard Trey Singleton was the lone double-figure scorer for Meadowbrook with 12 points, as Trotwood held the high-scoring guard to half of his season average.